9. The League’s Two Best Running Backs Will Both Be In New York

Every week this fall at the Meadowlands, an all-world tailback will take the field for the home team. Saquon Barkley will continue to vindicate the Giants for drafting him second overall last year (instead of a potential franchise quarterback that the team desperately needs). Meanwhile, Le’Veon Bell, the Jets’ new running back, will resume being awesome, after sitting out last season with Pittsburgh. He’s the Kawhi Leonard of the NFL.