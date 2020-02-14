2 Feet of Snow Headed for Intermountain West for Presidents’ Day Weekend

What do Washington, Lincoln, and sometimes Jefferson have in common? This year their collective birthdays will be celebrated with a major dump of snow in the intermountain west. (Editor’s Note: Jefferson was born in April, but the feds needed a stronger excuse to bring Powder To The People.)

Expect the storm to roll in in bursts at first from the Pacific Northwest, bringing light snow to Idaho, Montana, and the Tetons tomorrow evening, as a Valentines Day tease—don’t forget the chocolate hearts on the lift.

The storm will then build leading into Sunday and by the morning of Presidents’ Day will bring one-to-two feet to the Tetons, Wasatch, and mountains of the I-70 Corridor. Pockets will be even deeper. And Monday, a holiday for some, is looking like a great day to ski powder.

Remember, patriots ski with partners and avy gear—even inbounds—when the snow is this deep.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

