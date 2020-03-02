It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is over and that means all focus is on the NFL Draft in the football world. All the top college prospects in the country have gathered in Indianapolis to show off their raw skills to scouts and coaches at the 2020 NFL Combine, all in the hopes of making it to the pro level.

In the past, players like John Ross, Myles Garrett, Stephen Paea, and J.J. Watt have blown away scouts at the combine, and this year many players followed in their footsteps. One of the most impressive performances from the 2020 combine came from Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs, who set a combine record for offensive linemen with a 36.5-inch vertical jump. On top of that, Wirfs also posted the best 40-yard dash time (4.85 seconds) of any player at his position and tied the all-time OL combine record with a 10-foot-1 broad jump.

With a performance like that, it’s likely that Wirfs will be a first-round prospect in the NFL Draft in April.

Here’s a look at some of the best performances from the 2020 NFL Combine and the records set at the event:

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Taylor has been one of the most productive players in college football over the last few years, rushing for over 6,100 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns while playing with the Badgers. He blazed a new trail at the combine with his 40-yard dash time:

Only RBs to weigh 225+ and hit a combine 40 under 4.45 since 2014: Jonathan Taylor – 4.41 (2020)

Saquon Barkley – 4.40 (2018)

pic.twitter.com/FilbShYYcy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 29, 2020

Mekhi Becton, Louisville

As the heaviest player at the NFL Combine, Becton turned heads with a 40-yard dash time of 5.10 seconds, which is very fast for a player his size (364 lbs). Here’s his run:

Louisville OL Mekhi Becton just ran a 5.11u 40-yard dash. He’s 6’7″ and weighs 364 lbs 🤯 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/KRWNckiYad — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2020

And for a fun comparison:

Mekhi Becton vs Tom Brady, NFL Combine 40 (@edsbs) pic.twitter.com/wSMwLUWwHJ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 28, 2020

Michael Turk, Arizona

Punters don’t usually make much of an impact at the NFL Combine, but Turk turned some heads in 2020 with his performance on the bench press, putting up 25 repetitions of 225 pounds, setting a record for a punter at the combine. Here’s a look:

ASU punter Michael Turk did 25 REPS on the bench press 😳💪 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/QHVacDWLWl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 27, 2020

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Ruggs has been making big plays for the Crimson Tide during his college career and almost took down the record in the 40-yard dash with his 4.27-second run, tied for fourth-best since 2006. John Ross still holds the record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash run in 2017. Here’s a look at the run:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!