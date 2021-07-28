2021 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Hits Halfway Point in Seattle this Weekend

Formula DRIFT is an all-weather, high-horsepower, full-speed sport. Drivers qualify in cars that typically have more than 1000hp for a position in the Top 32 elimination heats. Drivers drift the course in pairs during competition, with points awarded for angle, line and style, where proximity and speed are the key ingredients. Teams from around the globe compete in Formula DRIFT, which is the premier drift series in the world.

With the second half of the 2021 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship season beginning this weekend at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, WA, you could throw a blanket over the top five drivers—that’s how close the competition is. Those racers are only separated by 76 points after four rounds. And with 100 points available for each win, now is the time for somebody to try and extend their lead or double down and catch up with the leaders.

The current leader in the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship, Matt Field (USA) driving the Falken Tire/Drift Cave Chevrolet Corvette, had his advantage eroded to 19 points at the previous round in Erie, PA. His strongest challenger is Chelsea DeNofa (USA), who’s the only driver to win two rounds this year, thanks to victories at Round 2 (Orlando) and Round 4 (Erie).

DeNofa has always been a major force within the FD PRO Championship, driving the BC Racing/Nitto Tire Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-D with aggression and precision. However, he’s never won at Evergreen Speedway, so he’ll have a point to prove to himself and his competitors.

Evergreen Speedway has been on the Formula DRIFT schedule since 2006 and draws a knowledgeable, enthusiastic crowd, which makes it a favorite venue for the drivers. And while the veterans have plenty of experience on the course, the unpredictable Seattle weather could throw another wrench in the works. With rain affecting the previous two rounds—Formula DRIFT runs rain or shine—vehicle durability and reliability has played a bigger part than usual as the slick surface punishes more drivers than a dry event.

As with the previous round, FD SEA will only see the PRO Championship teams take to the track. The Link ECU PROSPEC drivers are on a break until the end of August when both PRO and PROSPEC will run at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, on August 27 and 28.

If you live in the Seattle area and want to visit Round 5: Crossroads, tickets are still available. But be warned, all the rounds have been capacity events this season, so visit formulad.com/schedule for ticket purchase, event details, and itinerary information while they’re still available.

The halfway point in the 2021 season is a great time to start watching Formula DRIFT—either in person at one of the remaining four rounds, or on the free-to-view livestream. The broadcasts are available for both qualifying and competition heats at every round, available via the Formula DRIFT website, the FD YouTube page, or FD Facebook page.

