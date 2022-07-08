Twenty-eight days of drama, ecstasy, and agony will erupt on November 21 at 5 A.M. EST when the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins.

The first match of the global competition—Senegal vs. Netherlands—will take place on the Al Thumama field in Doha, the capital city of host country Qatar. Top players from around the globe will battle it out over 64 games to determine who will hoist the 18-karat Jules Rimet trophy in victory.

You and a couple billion compatriots from around the globe can check out your favorite club’s victories from the sidelines at home, then wait another four years for the world’s most famous tournament to roll around again.

Or, you can fly to Qatar and see the confluence of the sport’s best players—Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few—play on the pitch for yourself.

Yeah, it’s that easy. Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Game Days

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, the first FIFA World Cup ever held in an Arab nation, runs from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18—Qatar’s National Day. The 64 matches will be held over 28 days.

Sure, you’ll miss the Thanksgiving dinner you’ve had dozens of times before, but you won’t yearn for green bean casserole once you try Qatar’s national dish of majboos, slow-cooked lamb or chicken. And you’ll be home in time for Christmas with plenty of tales to tell about your Arabian adventures.

Qatar Facts

Qatar’s name dates back to 50 AD. It’s the third wealthiest country in the world and one of only a few where the sea meets the desert. Bedouin tribes heavily influence the nation’s culture, so expect traditional art, poetry, music, and folklore.