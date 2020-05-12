3 Online Action Sports Tutorials to Help Sharpen Your Skills While Stuck at Home

This article was produced in partnership with Stomp Sessions.

While stuck at home to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, we need outlets to satisfy the adrenaline deficit from the sports we’re missing. Whether that’s binging forgotten footage online or using Google Earth to scout new trails, staying sane while idle is not easy. Stomp Sessions can help. Its online tutorials from top action-sports pros teach you vital skills from the comfort of your home.

They offer over 60 general pro video tutorials, as well as one-on-one digital coaching (i.e. you upload a clip of your own, then choose a pro to review it, and they give you a personalized critique), and even a DIY video tool where you can watch your clip side-by-side the pros to fine-tune your style and technique.

Users can sign up for a monthly membership—with unlimited access to pro video tutorials and the DIY Tool, as well as the option for digital coaching for an additional fee—for just $4.99/month, or you can opt for a yearly membership for $49.99.

Keep your stoke levels high with these three free courses below in different disciplines from a trio of the planet’s finest. Sharpen your skills or learn something totally new. Watch, learn, take notes, try, fail and enjoy a mind-surf, carpet-skate, or backyard-bike to get your fix.