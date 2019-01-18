Sports

How 30 MLB Players Train to Get Gameday Ready

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees follows through on a first inning two run home run against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Mariners 4-3.
 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As the saying goes, the baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. But to get through that marathon—a long and grueling run of 162 games, barely any off days, and day-night doubleheaders—baseball players need to be in prime shape. That’s where some MLB training comes in.

With so much time dedicated to actually playing baseball during the season, players need to make the most of their offseason, which means spending hours in the gym crushing their workouts.

Want an example? Check out what Washington Nationals star and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper has been doing to get ready for the season:

View this post on Instagram

Merica!🇺🇸 #vivalastool

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

Some players may have changed teams this winter, but just like Harper, stars all over the majors have been getting in the gym this offseason.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees does curls with massive dumbbells. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout does sled work. Point is, there is no “off” switch in the offseason, and these guys prove it.

Here are 30 players who have been absolutely crushing it in the gym this offseason:

30. Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ironglenn in town getting me ready for the long haul Mi entrenador en Las Matas preparandome para la temporada larga

A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on

 

29. Jorge Soler, Kansas City Royals

View this post on Instagram

Mejorando la agilidad

A post shared by Jorge Soler (@js12) on

28. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

27. Johnny Cueto, San Francisco Giants

26. Luis Severino, New York Yankees

View this post on Instagram

No off day#yankees #baseball

A post shared by Luis Severino (@severino40) on

25. Starlin Castro, Miami Marlins

24. Alcides Escobar, Kansas City Royals

View this post on Instagram

Let's go 2017 @kcroyals 👊👊👊

A post shared by ALCIDES ESCOBAR 2 (@alcidesescobar2) on

23. Leoyns Martin, Cleveland Indians

22. J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

3 weeks left, time to turn it up! #120s #springtraining

A post shared by JD Martinez (@jdmartinez28) on

 

21. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Repost @teamcjcorrea with @get_repost ・・・ Pushing each other every single day @josealtuve27

A post shared by Jose Altuve (@josealtuve27) on

20. Manny Machado, Free Agent

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#JordanBreakastClub

A post shared by Manny Machado (@machados13) on

19. Carlos González, Colorado Rockies

View this post on Instagram

Lab @coachtomshaw

A post shared by Carlos González (@cargo5) on

18. Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants

17. Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle Mariners

View this post on Instagram

Seguimo #fajaonoregalao #2017seasonletsgo

A post shared by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on

16. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

View this post on Instagram

Goals Goals Goals 😎 Good Morning My People ✌️🇻🇪

A post shared by Don Ernesto🤟 (@willsoncontreras40) on

15. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

We spoke with Judge about his workouts, training, and how he stays in shape.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Welcome to the takeover. Can’t wait to rock with @adidasbaseball & rep those 3 stripes! #teamadidas

A post shared by Aaron Judge (@thejudge44) on

14. Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

 

View this post on Instagram

 

happy saturday my people #chapmanswagg

A post shared by Aroldis Chapman 🇨🇺 (@_thecubanmissile54) on

 

13. Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

View this post on Instagram

Great session @thekevinpoppe @dst_houston

A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on

12. José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

View this post on Instagram

Todo tiene su recompensa a Dios las glorias

A post shared by Jose Ramirez (@ramirez_jose11) on

11. Brock Holt, Boston Red Sox

10. Wil Myers, San Diego Padres

8. Wilson Ramos, New York Mets

7. Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

6. A.J. Ramos, Free Agent

5. Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians

4. Josh Donaldson, Atlanta Braves

3. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

View this post on Instagram

Wait for it.. FLY @_djcottrell FLY!!

A post shared by Mike Trout (@miketrout) on

2. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

1. Bryce Harper, Free Agent/Washington Nationals

More from Sports