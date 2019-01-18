As the saying goes, the baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. But to get through that marathon—a long and grueling run of 162 games, barely any off days, and day-night doubleheaders—baseball players need to be in prime shape. That’s where some MLB training comes in.

With so much time dedicated to actually playing baseball during the season, players need to make the most of their offseason, which means spending hours in the gym crushing their workouts.

Want an example? Check out what Washington Nationals star and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper has been doing to get ready for the season:

Some players may have changed teams this winter, but just like Harper, stars all over the majors have been getting in the gym this offseason.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees does curls with massive dumbbells. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout does sled work. Point is, there is no “off” switch in the offseason, and these guys prove it.

Here are 30 players who have been absolutely crushing it in the gym this offseason:

30. Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

29. Jorge Soler, Kansas City Royals

28. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

27. Johnny Cueto, San Francisco Giants

26. Luis Severino, New York Yankees

25. Starlin Castro, Miami Marlins

24. Alcides Escobar, Kansas City Royals

23. Leoyns Martin, Cleveland Indians

22. J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

21. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

20. Manny Machado, Free Agent

View this post on Instagram #JordanBreakastClub A post shared by Manny Machado (@machados13) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:34pm PST

19. Carlos González, Colorado Rockies

18. Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants

17. Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle Mariners

16. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

15. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

We spoke with Judge about his workouts, training, and how he stays in shape.

14. Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

View this post on Instagram happy saturday my people #chapmanswagg A post shared by Aroldis Chapman 🇨🇺 (@_thecubanmissile54) on Dec 29, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

13. Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

12. José Ramírez, Cleveland Indians

11. Brock Holt, Boston Red Sox

10. Wil Myers, San Diego Padres

8. Wilson Ramos, New York Mets

7. Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays

6. A.J. Ramos, Free Agent

5. Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians

4. Josh Donaldson, Atlanta Braves

3. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

1. Bryce Harper, Free Agent/Washington Nationals