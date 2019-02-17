35 Ways Champion Boxer Anthony Joshua Trains to Dominate in the Ring

If anyone knows how to hit the gym hard, it’s boxer Anthony Joshua. The 6’6”, 234-lb heavyweight champion is an athletic beast, and his intense workout routine is one reason why, at 22-0, he’s undefeated in his boxing career.

What’s even more impressive about Joshua: He’s won all but one of of those fights by knockout—including against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 at Wembley Stadium in London, where he unified the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles. Klitschko was no slouch at 6’6”, 246 lbs, but the English boxer was prepared. As shown in this post, Joshua trained like a beast and that’s why he was able to connect on a savage uppercut before knocking out the goliath boxer.

What did Joshua do to prepare? He crushed workouts in the gym. Here’s a recent look at him ahead of his fight with Andy Ruiz Jr.:

View this post on Instagram I am the I am ⚖️ A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on May 1, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

Joshua keeps pretty good company, too. Here he is with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (one of 25 ripped dudes who own the Instagram workout game):

Joshua doesn’t mess around when it comes to his training. Just like these 30 MLB players, these 11 NBA All-Stars, and these 11 Super Bowl-champion Patriots players, Joshua enjoys putting his workouts on social media.

Here’s how Joshua trains to crush it in the gym:

35. Joshua gets in an all-around workout using bands, med balls, and kettlebell split squats:

34. Joshua gets in some Bulgarian split squats:

33. Joshua gets in an intense full-body workout:

32. Joshua gets some jump rope work in. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” as the late, great Muhammad Ali used to say:

31. Joshua works on his reaction time and coordination with a tennis ball drill:

30. Wouldn’t want to be the ball in this workout:

29. Heavy ropes, barbells, chains, cable work, med ball slams—all in a day’s work:

28. Joshua stretches things out and gets to work:

27. Joshua shows off his strength with this sled pull:

26. Joshua uses kettlebells for an all-around workout:

25. The boxer gives his rotational power a boost:

24. The heavy ropes give Joshua a big workout:

23. The boxer adds a twist to this cable workout:

22. Joshua shows off his box jump form with these hurdle drills:

21. Did we mention that Joshua is shredded?

20. This montage shows Joshua doing a little bit of everything—tire pushes, barbell lifts, agility drills, punching drills—and looking shredded:

19. Joshua goes side-to-side with the log bar:

18. This montage shows off Joshua crushing some big weight on his split back squat:

17. Joshua pulls off the high school rope workout you always hated doing:

16. Joshua shows off his strength and takes out his anger with a bat on this tire:

15. Joshua burns up his shoulders with a barbell hammer press:

14. While doing pullups, Joshua shows off his shredded back:

13. The champion works on his upper body with some kettlebells:

12. Joshua brings the pain with some chains:

11. Joshua powers up with some Bulgarian split squats:

10. Joshua crushes his core with some med ball work:

9. Joshua grinds it out with a sled push:

8. Joshua pushes hard with some hip thrusts with big weight on him:

7. No tire is too big for Joshua to use during a workout:

6. Joshua loads up some big weight for a deadlift:

5. Joshua’s back is absolutely shredded:

4. The muscle detail on Joshua is amazing as he pushes his legs hard for a workout:

3. Joshua’s biceps and forearms look massive as he gets in a lift:

2. Joshua shows off his shredded six-pack on the rowing machine:

1. Joshua makes things tough by adding some bands to his trap bar deadlift:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!