The 5 Best Quarterbacks in NFL History Who Stand 6-Feet or Shorter

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

After setting school records at Purdue, Brees was projected to be a first round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, but he slipped to the second round due to his 6’0” height—well below where most execs, scouts, and coaches want their quarterbacks to be. Brees got the last laugh on those guys: He beat out fellow “short quarterback” Doug Flutie for the Chargers starting job in 2002 and developed into a Pro Bowl signal-caller. After leaving San Diego, Brees landed in New Orleans, where he catapulted himself into the top echelon of quarterbacks in the league. The Texas native led the Saints to a Super Bowl victory in 2010 and went on to set numerous NFL records, including breaking Dan Marino’s record for the most passing yards in a season (although Peyton Manning later broke that.) Brees now has the all-time NFL passing yards record too—and he has his team as the number one seed in the NFC for the 2018-19 playoffs.

