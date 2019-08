Moe Harkless, Portland Trail Blazers

Just like teammate Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers forward Moe Harkless has made boxing training a big part of his off-season workout routine. Harkless works out at Rumble Boxing when he’s back in his hometown of New York City. (He also does yoga and an extensive core routine to keep himself flexible and in shape.)

