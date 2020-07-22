A Mission to Snowboarding’s Fountain of Youth

In 2008, Splitboard.com founder Chris Gallardo came upon an oasis tucked deep in the backcountry, a magical pool whose turquoise water opened a whole new world for the ambitious trekkers fortunate enough to reach it.

More than a decade on, the Fountain of Youth remains a point of great wonder for snowboarders across the globe. Though the secrecy of its location may be less shrouded than it originally was, the journey to get there is certainly no less arduous. And even if you make it, there is no guarantee the Fountain you envision will greet you. Precise timing is required to reach the pool once snow has melted just enough for the Fountain to form, but not too much that it prevents riders from getting the necessary speed make it across. At the F.O.Y., ya gotta pay to play.

*Perhaps you are able to determine the Fountain’s location. Great. Don’t blow it up. Leave some secrecy around its location and preserve the thrill of the chase. If you do find yourself committed to such a mission and make an attempt at the trip, be respectful, both on the way out and in, and at the Fountain itself. Don’t leave any trash or trace. Protect and preserve one of the most breath-taking places around to ride your snowboard.

Riders: Chris Gallardo, Tim Humphreys, Casey Willax, Skylar Gallardo.

Song: “Between The Bars” by Madeleine Peyroux

