Action Sports Have a New Home in the Heart of Utah’s Wasatch Mountains

This article was produced in partnership with Woodward Park City.

This weekend, some of the biggest names in action sports united in Utah to mark the grand opening of Woodward’s expansive, new Park City facility. From icons who need no introduction, like Tony Hawk and Travis Pastrana, to recent Olympic gold medalists like Red Gerard and Joss Christensen, this ‘One Shot’ video captures both the outdoor ski and snowboard terrain parks and the sprawling indoor skate, bike, and trampoline parks for which Woodward is famous.

The Park City facility is unique amongst Woodward’s other offerings, in that it’s a four-season training facility located in the heart of a mountain community known for breeding exceptional action, Olympic, and adventure athletes. If the crowd of big name pros on hand was any indication, Woodward is going to be the new gym of choice for a lot of these athletes; if the crowd of ridiculously stoked locals is any indication, those big name pros are going to have to wait in line to hit some of these ramps.

Woodward Park City is open to the public and definitely worth checking out if you find yourself in Utah this winter. Learn more about it here.

