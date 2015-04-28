Adidas Brings Back Streetball Kicks for a New Adidas Originals Sneaker Line That Honors Basketball Heritage and Style





For one of its new sneaker lines, Adidas went back into their history for something new, stylish, and fresh. The new Adidas Originals Streetball Shoes collection has multiple colorways—black, white and orange—and the design references back to the basketball days when streetball meant everything, and winning a game on the court meant bragging rights.

The new Streetball Shoes collection was designed with players in mind, as Adidas created a shoe that has anti-scuff padding on the forefoot to help handle any court you land on, plus it was made with an upgraded outsole fitted with Lightstrike technology, giving it even more support and comfort. There’s an extra layer of durability with molded eyelets, mixed suede and leather, and the shoe also has an open mesh design to give more breathability.

The new 2019 Streetball Shoes line is now available at adidas.com and at select retailers for $110. Check out the Adidas website for more on the sneakers.

As part of the launch of the new Streetball silhouettes and colorways, Adidas hosted the 2019 Streetball Challenge in both New York City and in Los Angeles in August. Earlier in the month, Adidas brought together 16 teams at Brooklyn Bridge Park to see who would come out on top and win the $15,000 prize. Later in the month, Adidas also hosted a similar tournament at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles.

At the 3-on-3 tournament in Brooklyn, the players all wore the new Streetball Shoes collection and were able to get a feel for how the shoes play on a streetball court. Adidas brought back the tournament after previously hosting the adidas Streetball Challenge in the 90s, and during the tournament in New York, the 3-on-3 teams went head-to-head with a great soundtrack playing loud and streetball icon Hannibal the MC, giving play-by-play.

As if that wasn’t enough, later on, DJ Funkmaster Flex stopped by and played some classic and popular tracks as the tournament went on, putting his iconic spin on things. The players played hard, and one team finished out on top.

The tournament was a great way to kick off the new 2019 Streetball Shoes line and showed how Adidas Originals and lifestyle come together on the court.

