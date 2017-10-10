Adidas Hockey Teams With EA Sports for New Apparel Collection With NFL and NBA Stars





The special-edition collection features the three athletes outside the hockey world and the pieces for each were inspired by the athlete’s favorite places and things from their cities, like Thielen’s, which is inspired by his favorite restaurant, the Bar Down Lounge. As part of the campaign, the three athletes are featured as playable characters in NHL ONES Now, and the apparel in-game from that includes hoodies, jerseys and skates. Out in the real world, select pieces of the apparel are available on Adidas.com and show off the personality and style from each of the athletes.

As part of the campaign, each of the athletes helped put together the special-edition footwear and apparel, including shirts, sweatshirts, cleats, footwear, and more.

Here are more details on what each athlete is bringing, courtesy of Adidas:

Reigning NBA Champion and star point guard for the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry brings “Syrup Shack” to NHL® 20. A combination of the throwback Toronto Raptors uniforms and the guard’s love for pancakes as his pre-game meal inspired this iconic look

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is known both for his dominance on the field, along with his vibrant personality and fashion sense off it. Inspired by the Steel City where JuJu has become a local icon, “Scooper Stars” represents the 3-river city and 3-stripe life.

Star wide receiver Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings is known for grilling secondaries, just like some of the best steaks that come out of Minneapolis and brings his love for steaks to the World of CHEL with the “Bar Down Lounge.” Paying homage to one of his favorite restaurants, the nameplate on his jersey reads “T-Bone” in honor of the butter knife steak Adam frequently orders.

Here are a few more looks at the collections:

