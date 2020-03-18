Stuck inside? Yeah, we feel ya. Looking for a distraction from this isolated reality most of us are now experiencing? Thankfully, Red Bull has just dropped something wildly entertaining into our laps. It involves pro snowboarder Benny Milam, snowmobile icon Levi LaVallee, a whole bunch of hay bales, and heaps of imagination (not to mention some serious ninja prowess). It’s an awesome five-minute glimpse into an epic snowboarding tow session using some unlikely resources as the building blocks.

The two athletes took a wide open, flat, snowy field and transformed it into their own personal playground. Using bales of hay as the foundation for their vision, the duo fabricates several kickers and other freestyle features in one of the most unique takes on flatland tow-in snowboarding we’ve ever seen.

As the video’s title states, “If You Build It, He Will Send It.” We’d certainly agree that Milam delivers.

Amidst greater global concerns, a lighter journey into the imaginations of two talented athletes is a worthy break. After all, the safest thing you can do is really do nothing at all … except press play. Enjoy!

Note: Stick around through the credits for some reality-checking outtakes and crashes. As smooth as the final edit makes it all look, these extremely dangerous stunts required some serious guts. Our hats are tipped.

