



Over the course of his career, Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo has been one of the most consistent players in baseball. Over four of the last five seasons, Rizzo has hit at least 25 home runs and added over 100 RBIs, and he’s already well on his way to another season of those numbers in 2019.

During that stretch of time, Rizzo also made three All-Star Game appearances and finished in the top five of National League MVP voting twice. There also was that one postseason in 2016 when Rizzo hit for a .360 batting average and helped the Cubs snap the longest championship drought in sports history.

Rizzo’s consistency didn’t happen by accident. The first baseman works as hard as any player in the league on his training, and that includes a focus on yoga to help keep his body loose and flexible. Rizzo works with a Cubs yoga instructor during the season and in the offseason, helping him to prevent injuries and stay on the field on a consistent basis.

“When you get on the mat and you start putting your feet up, you ground yourself and you feel it from the ground up,” Rizzo says. “Once you focus on that, you get an understanding of the body and can slow things down. To have the muscles you need loose, it gives everything else a chance to work fluidly. After about a 20-30 minute routine, my body feels in good position to go out and perform.”

Rizzo’s yoga work has enabled him to stay calm in those situations when you’re right in the spotlight, like when the Cubs were in the World Series: “When you do yoga and the meditation, you’re really focusing on [your breathing],” Rizzo says. “You go to a different place of calmness, and it helps me translate into big situations [on the baseball field].”

