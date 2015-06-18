Antonio Brown, wide receiver with the Steelers, caught a football dropped from 360 feet from a drone, breaking the world record. The ball fell at about 80 mph, which left him a .03 second window to respond, according to ESPN, who organized the feat for their show “Sports Science.”

Brown’s first attempt was filmed for the show last year, but he didn’t make it. When they followed up for a redo, Brown made the catch in a single go. This comes just a few days after rumors that Brown will be getting a salary boost of $4 million after leading the NFL in receiving last season.

Watch on ESPN >>>

The 25 Fittest Football Players >>>