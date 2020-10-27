Are E-MTBs High-Performance Enough For You? Here’s Your Answer

This article originally appeared on Bike.com and was republished with permission.

At this point, pretty much everyone has an opinion on e-bikes. Some love ’em and others hate ’em, but there’s no denying their advantages. For a prime example of just how versatile and fun e-bikes can be, we dug up this edit from Levy Batista.

With lifts closed at the bike park, the talented e-biker powered up the mountain and was soon reaping the benefits––a wide-open park run with not another bike in sight. Batista scrubs jumps, power slides through corners and might just make an e-bike believer out of even its most fervent opponents.

