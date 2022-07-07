Verstappen is the defending World Drivers’ Champion and the points leader in 2022, so it’s not much of a leap to say he’s the favorite every time he’s on the track. But this weekend in particular feels like his for the taking. He won two races at this circuit in 2021, as the Red Bull Ring hosted a second race (called the Styrian Grand Prix) to help make up for COVID-induced scheduling shortfalls at other venues. Verstappen he has been in great form all year, at least when he hasn’t had car problems (like the one he experienced as a result of some debris getting stuck under his car last week in Britain).

This is also something of a home race for the Dutchman. Red Bull is headquartered in Austria, and Verstappen tends to have a lot of fan support at this track. (Verstappen has told his fans not to boo Lewis Hamilton, who coincidentally told his British supporters the same thing before last week’s race.)

