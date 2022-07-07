Leclerc 🆚 Verstappen for victory? 🤩@Charles_Leclerc and @Max33Verstappen had one of their most famous duels in Austria back in 2019... who wants to see that again?!#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/8hRzRQtKs7 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2022 2 / 7

Leclerc has to be the most pissed-off guy in Formula 1 these days. He has been a flash of lightning in qualifying sessions all year, but his races over the last few months have been a mix of outright disasters (by way of mechanical failures) and strategy screw-ups that have prevented the Monégasque driver from maximizing his points as he pursues Verstappen at the top of the championship.

The latest calamity was the Ferrari bosses’ decision not to pit Leclerc under a safety car on the 39th lap at last week’s British Grand Prix. The team prioritized Leclerc maintaining his track position as the race leader (and also wanted to keep him from causing a traffic jam in the pit box with teammate Carlos Sainz), but the lack of a pit stop left Leclerc on much older, slower tires than his competitors. Sainz won, and Leclerc finished fourth. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto then wagged his finger at him when he was angry. He later insisted to reporters that he was only trying to encourage his young driver. Sure thing.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!