Hamilton and Leclerc battling for position around Copse corner#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/J1DOuQa4gB — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022 3 / 7

Hamilton’s Mercedes seemed to run great last weekend at Silverstone, the site of the British Grand Prix and a place where Hamilton has always thrived. The team has made some upgrades, and racing on permanent racetracks, rather than street circuits with lots of bumps, seems like a good thing for a car that has had a lot of bouncing problems this year.

The Austrian track has some similarities with Silverstone (it’s another permanent setup, and it’s fast), though it’s a lot hillier and presents its own challenges. Hopefully, Hamilton will be a threat again this weekend—F1 is more fun when its best driver is competitive.

