Sports

Austrian Grand Prix 2022: The 7 Best Drivers to Watch

3 / 7

Hamilton’s Mercedes seemed to run great last weekend at Silverstone, the site of the British Grand Prix and a place where Hamilton has always thrived. The team has made some upgrades, and racing on permanent racetracks, rather than street circuits with lots of bumps, seems like a good thing for a car that has had a lot of bouncing problems this year.

The Austrian track has some similarities with Silverstone (it’s another permanent setup, and it’s fast), though it’s a lot hillier and presents its own challenges. Hopefully, Hamilton will be a threat again this weekend—F1 is more fun when its best driver is competitive.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Sports