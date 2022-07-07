Hamilton’s Mercedes seemed to run great last weekend at Silverstone, the site of the British Grand Prix and a place where Hamilton has always thrived. The team has made some upgrades, and racing on permanent racetracks, rather than street circuits with lots of bumps, seems like a good thing for a car that has had a lot of bouncing problems this year.
The Austrian track has some similarities with Silverstone (it’s another permanent setup, and it’s fast), though it’s a lot hillier and presents its own challenges. Hopefully, Hamilton will be a threat again this weekend—F1 is more fun when its best driver is competitive.
