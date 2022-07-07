Sainz was the beneficiary of the Ferrari strategy decision that cost Leclerc at Silverstone: He did get fresh tires, and he used them to claim his first F1 win in 150 tries.

One of the most interesting ongoing subplots at Ferrari is the tension that’s rumored to exist between the two drivers’ camps. Leclerc has been visibly furious after his team let him down at multiple recent races, and he’s the only Ferrari driver with a reasonable chance of chasing down Verstappen in the championship picture. Sainz is really fast, but Ferrari might also have reasons to prioritize Leclerc and get him back to the top step of the podium. We’ll see.

