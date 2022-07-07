THROUGH GOES HAMILTON.

The two-time world champion turns 41 later this month, and he isn’t driving a championship-caliber car at Alpine. But he’s shown a lot of spunk in recent weeks. He has finished in the points five races in a row, doing no worse than ninth in any of those and placing a season-best fifth at Silverstone.

At this point in his career, Alonso knows most F1 circuits like the back of his hand, and his Alpine has at least been competitive enough to duel with McLaren for “best of the rest” status after Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes. Maybe he has a bit more in him for the Austrian Grand Prix, where he has yet to win in his illustrious career.

