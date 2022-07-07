Mick Schumacher's sister, Gina, celebrating his first points in F1 is everything ❤️🍾



(via gina_schumacher/IG) pic.twitter.com/GXk1ld1DC3 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 4, 2022 6 / 7

Meet the most relieved man in F1 this week. The 23-year-old driver did not score a point in his rookie season in 2021, and he was laying a goose egg in 2022 until finally earning points at the British Grand Prix. Schumacher placed eighth last week, a few weeks after Haas indicated that his seat was in jeopardy for failing to produce. For now, at least, it seems there’s a bit less heat on young Mick than before.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!