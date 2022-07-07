Zhou was involved in a nightmarish crash on the first lap at Silverstone last weekend, but he somehow emerged without serious physical injury.
Zhou, a rookie and the first Chinese driver in F1 history, will race again this week. It’d be tremendous if he could notch a third points finish of the season, but we are firmly in “just glad to see you’re OK” territory with him. Hopefully he has a good showing, and more importantly, never has a crash like last week’s for the rest of his racing career.
