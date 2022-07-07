Today was a reminder that F1 remains a high-speed, high-risk sport that is always right on the edge.



We are so thankful to the advances in safety that mean both Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/BJ8PPDG2av — Formula 1 (@F1) July 3, 2022 7 / 7

Zhou was involved in a nightmarish crash on the first lap at Silverstone last weekend, but he somehow emerged without serious physical injury.

Zhou, a rookie and the first Chinese driver in F1 history, will race again this week. It’d be tremendous if he could notch a third points finish of the season, but we are firmly in “just glad to see you’re OK” territory with him. Hopefully he has a good showing, and more importantly, never has a crash like last week’s for the rest of his racing career.

