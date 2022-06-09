After Perez joined Red Bull in 2021, his job was to be a supportive teammate to Max Verstappen, the team’s No. 1 driver, who went on to beat Lewis Hamilton for the drivers’ title last year. In 2022, Perez has driven well and made clear he’s not just a second fiddle. He was upset when the team made him slow down to let Verstappen through at last month’s Spanish Grand Prix, and he followed that up by driving the hell out of his car at the next race, in Monaco. Perez was fast, and there was a Ferrari car between him and Verstappen on a tight urban track that makes overtaking almost impossible, so Red Bull didn’t call him off. The result? Perez pushed hard and won the historic race.

That vaulted him into honest-to-goodness title contention with 110 points, in third place overall but just 15 points behind Verstappen at the top. He’s also returning to a track where he looks comfortable. He won in Baku last year and has made a couple of other podium appearances there as well

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!