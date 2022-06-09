Verstappen is the reigning champion and the current leader in the driver standings. He didn’t have his teammate Perez’s pace in Monaco, though—Perez qualified just ahead of him and then had more pace on race day. Verstappen’s very annoying dad, Jos, took Red Bull to task for not implementing a strategy to let his son move past Perez during the race. One way for Max to do that would be to drive faster.

He probably will, as he remains the betting favorite to win the drivers’ championship, but it might not happen in Baku. Max has had bad results on this track, with no podium finishes and a couple of retirements in five attempts. He was poised to win in 2021 before his tire exploded.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!