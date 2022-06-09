Ocon ⚔️ Hamilton



Fighting for every inch of that Monaco track! 📏#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QPN68Tzz5j — Formula 1 (@F1) June 1, 2022 4 / 7

Hamilton has only won once in four tries at Baku—a pretty low success rate for a man who has won the World Drivers’ Championship in three of the five years F1 has raced at the track.

This year, the Mercedes car has been a clear-cut No. 3 behind those of Red Bull and Ferrari, and it’s not clear why that would change on a track that should favor Red Bull’s straight-line speed. But maybe Mercedes will figure something out, and maybe Hamilton will stand on the podium for the second time this season. The other time was when he finished third in Bahrain to open the year—something that only happened because both Red Bull cars suffered mechanical failures in the closing laps.

