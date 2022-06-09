Ricciardo won Baku in 2017. Back then, he raced for Red Bull and had one of the fastest cars on the grid. That’s no longer the case, but Ricciardo’s underperformance in two years at McLaren goes beyond the car. He has regularly been out-driven by younger teammate Lando Norris, and rumors have started to swirl that any continued lagging might result in his ouster from F1’s No. 4 team. If he doesn’t pull a rabbit out of his hat in Azerbaijan, those rumors will only grow louder.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!