What an effort by @ValtteriBottas! 🙌



The Flying Finn achieved @alfaromeoorlen's best qualifying performance in nearly 3️⃣ years with P5! ⭐️#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/76h57U0Ri4 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 8, 2022 6 / 7

Bottas, Hamilton’s longtime teammate at Mercedes before his move to Alfa Romeo this season, is another former Baku winner—he nabbed first place there in 2019. Like Ricciardo, he did that in a much faster car than he’ll be driving this weekend. He also seemed flummoxed by the track in 2021, his final year at Mercedes.

But Bottas has been great in his first season driving the Alfa. He sits eighth in the drivers’ standings with 40 points, miles ahead of rookie teammate Zhou Guanyu (at 18th, with just one point). Save for a DNF in the year’s second race in Saudi Arabia, he has finished in the top 10 and earned points in every race this season.

