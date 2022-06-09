A dramatic crash for Mick Schumacher



Watch all the key moments from a dramatic race 🎥#MonacoGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2022 7 / 7

It would be lovely if Schumacher, the son of one of the greatest racers ever, could score a point. He didn’t get any in 2021, his first year at Haas, and that was OK because Haas had the worst car in F1 and scored nothing as a team all year. But this season, Haas’ car is faster, and teammate Kevin Magnussen has managed to get himself to 10th in the drivers’ standings with regular points finishes.

Schumacher is still sitting on a goose egg, leaving him next to Williams pay driver Nicholas Latifi at the bottom of the standings. Fans don’t talk about Schumacher with the same derision they do Latifi, but zero points is zero points, and Schumacher’s season to date has mostly been memorable for a couple of grisly crashes like the one above at Monaco. It is about time for him to wring a top-10 finish out of his Haas.

