



Heading into the 2019 NFL season, no team has higher expectations than the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Baker Mayfield showed he’s a star in the making with his play last season, leading the Browns to a 7-8-1 record, the best for the team since they went 10-6 in 2007. On top of that, the team added Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason, giving Mayfield one of the most electrifying players in the league on his offense.

The exciting play from Mayfield also helped erase memories of the brutal 1-31 stretch the Browns endured from 2016-17 under head coach Hue Jackson. With a new coach (Freddie Kitchens), a dynamic wide receiver duo (Beckham and Jarvis Landry), and Mayfield coming back for year two, Browns fans expect the team to be in the playoff hunt. For Mayfield, that’s exactly where he wants to be.

“We’re ready to play well on the field as a team,” Mayfield told Men’s Journal. “It’s what we work hard to do during camp day in and day out to get ready for the season.”

Heading into the season, Mayfield partnered up with BODYARMOR to help him stay hydrated through the hot days of training camp, and when he needs to refuel after he trains. Just like he did last season, Mayfield had his “QB RV” with him for training camp, and this year he hopes to take the RV all the way to the Super Bowl.

Mayfield spoke with us about how he trains in the offseason, the Browns’ playoff expectations, and more.

What’s your workout routine like in the offseason?

During the offseason, you can kind of be more intense with your workouts and routine. But when it comes to training camp and end of the season, you want to do stuff that’s going to benefit you for football and keep your body ready to play at the highest level you need to.

How have things evolved for you over the past year since being the top-overall draft pick?

I think to last year at this time, and I was so worried about getting out there on the field and trying to prove myself. This year, I’m more comfortable in my own skin and I know what I stand for. I’m ready to lead this team and take things to the next level.

Why did you want to partner up with BODYARMOR and how does it help your hydration?

The second I tried BODYARMOR I was interested in partnering with them. I liked the taste and I loved that there was no artificial ingredients. Then I learned that Kobe [Bryant] was heavily involved and I have been a big fan of his for a while, so it seemed like a great opportunity to get involved. I’m excited to see where everything goes.

Hydration is important to my training at all points, and I’m pretty conscious of what I put into my body. Weighing myself down with artificial ingredients and things I don’t need can take a toll on getting the most out of my workouts. That’s one reason I started working with BODYARMOR, since I don’t like artificial ingredients and it gives me what I need, things like potassium and antioxidants. I am a huge fan of BODYARMOR LYTE – Coconut and Blueberry Pomegranate are my favorites.

What’s your favorite cheat meal?

Always Tex-Mex. I’m a big fan of queso.