



As the clock winds down in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final, the Australian Wallabies are desperate. Down 10 points to the New Zealand All Blacks, they must score twice to win. They are forced to start taking chances, and as so often happens in the most gut-wrenching moments of an athletic competition, they get just a little too reckless. A bobbled pass becomes a turnover scooped up by an All Black defender, who, even as three Wallabies converge on him, manages to kick the ball far downfield.

And then Beauden Barrett starts running, and all of New Zealand starts cheering.

For a star player in a sport that puts a premium on brute strength, Barrett is neither very big nor very tall. But when he finds a gap on the pitch and starts to churn his legs, everyone else suddenly seems to be playing a different, much slower game. The moment Barrett breaks free of the chasing pack in the Cup Final, the result is a foregone conclusion. Well before he reaches the end zone, there is plenty of time for an entire nation to jubilantly rise from their seats, and relax. There will be no stopping the All Blacks now. Even the ball seems to know it, as it takes an uncanny bounce at the penultimate moment right into Barrett’s arms.

Barrett scores, but the celebration has already begun.

Back then, Barrett wasn’t even a starter, but in the four years since, he has won two consecutive International Player of the Year awards, set a slew of individual records, and filled the most important position on a team that in the last few years has won a higher percentage of its games than at any point in its history. A case can be made: Right now, Beauden Barrett is the best player on the best team in the history of rugby. That’s Michael Jordan territory.