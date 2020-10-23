This article originally appeared on Bike.com and was republished with permission.

When it comes to getting creative on two-wheels, few people can match the ingenious of Fabio Wibmer. The Austrian trials rider understands the power of creating viral trick videos––Fabiolous Escape, Wibmer’s Law or Home Office, anyone?

In this video, the 25-year-old dishes on where he finds his inspiration, how his crazy videos get captured, and why trying a trick 700 times is perfectly reasonable.

