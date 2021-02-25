Brad Marchand on Playing With Patrice Bergeron, the Last Time He Cried, and More

Bruins winger Brad Marchand is an imposing (and productive) presence on the ice. As of Feb. 25, he’s just one goal shy of cracking 300, and he notched two assists during the Bruins’ 7-3 thrashing of the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2021 Honda NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe on Feb. 21. Off the ice, though, he’s a just a regular guy who tears up at father-daughter scenes in movies and can’t stop leaving his stuff all over the house (much to his wife’s annoyance). We recently caught up with him virtually to learn more about his life at home and with his teammates. He shared a few choice tales from the locker room, like the unique way David Pastrnak celebrates.

“He’s notorious for putting people on his shoulders,” Marchand tells Men’s Journal, “when we’re celebrating any kind of event.”

In our last conversation with Marchand, we dove into his training and preparation for Lake Tahoe, but in this conversation we kept things light. We learned the NHL star definitely has a soft spot for his daughter, Sawyer, and we got him to divulge his favorite canned response for press conferences (listen close during his next post-game interview).

“I think it’s like the typical hockey response,” he says. “‘We had a good night tonight, but we could be better.’”

We also got to the bottom of a little childhood mystery: One night when Marchand was eight or nine years old, his father came home from a rec hockey league game with a sheet of paper full of autographs from NHL stars like Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic, and more. Marchand and his brother were ecstatic, and they had the piece of paper framed. Years went by, then one day Marchand asked his dad if those autographs were legit.

Watch the full interview above to find out his answer.

