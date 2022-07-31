This is sponsored content. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The person playing is responsible for ensuring their online sports book is appropriate under all local, state, and federal laws.

The NFL season is right around the corner, which makes this a great time to start looking at the Super Bowl odds established by sportsbooks.

Predicting the winner of Super Bowl LVII is tempting as the potential payout can be astronomical. OddsTrader takes a look at the top 10 favorites as well as the top 10 contenders for the 2022 season.

Once the season begins, team performance will cause the odds to fluctuate. This is why it makes sense to place your futures wagers at top online sportsbooks before Week 1 kicks off on Tuesday, September 8 with the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Once the regular season is underway, you can compare NFL Odds, find NFL picks and receive the latest trends and matchup information by using the free OddsTrader Bet Station app.

Who are the Top 10 Favorites to Win the 2023 Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills +650 at PointsBet

Buffalo was excruciatingly close last year to playing in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills might have advanced even further if two-time All-Pro selection Tre’Davious White had been healthy. White will return with an overhauled front seven featuring sack artist Von Miller.

The offense will be at least as prolific with an improved ground game complementing Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, which is a good reason why the Bills are favored to win the Vince Lombardi trophy, with a $100 wager returning $650 in profit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800 at Bet365

A major problem for Tom Brady last year was the depth at wide receiver. Chris Godwin will be back at some point. Adding Russell Gage, a reliable possession receiver, helps. Plus, there’s deep-ball, contested-catch champ Mike Evans.

While Tampa Bay had one of the best scoring defensive units last year, the pass defense was a major issue. Basically, they made plays but gave up plenty of yards over the air.

This year’s Buc squad, though, might have the best secondary, which will complement an improved pass rush to which rookie Logan Hall should immediately contribute.

Kansas City Chiefs +1000 at Unibet

Kansas City is always going to be competitive with an MVP like Patrick Mahomes. But of the top-three favored teams, Kansas City is the least attractive given its defense. Defensively, the Chiefs need to rebuild.

Hence, they traded Tyreek Hill for five draft picks. Losing this elite speedster deals a massive blow to the offense. But the defense also loses its leader in four-time All-Pro selection Tyrann Mathieu.

Los Angeles Rams +1100 at SugarHouse

The defending champs return elite talent on both sides of the ball. They arguably have the best wide receiver, the best defensive lineman, and the best cornerback in the NFL. Plus, they boosted their defense with Bobby Wagner, an eight-time All-Pro selection.

While Los Angeles may have the best team on paper, it’s simply difficult to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The last team to do it was New England back in 2004 and 2005.

Green Bay Packers +1200 at BetMGM

Green Bay might be one of the best NFL picks to earn the best regular season record — which is why, if you like Green Bay to win it all, this is most definitely the time to bet on them. It is well-stocked on all three levels of the defense.

Its secondary features one-time All-Pro selection Jaire Alexander, reliable and risk-averse veteran Rasul Douglas, and lengthy speedster Eric Stokes, who impressed tremendously as a rookie. The linebackers, led by All-Pro selection De’Vondre Campbell, and the defensive line boast similar levels of quality.

The issues are at wide receiver, which was already a problem before Davante Adams’ departure, and, perhaps more crucially, Aaron Rodgers’ overwhelmingly disappointing playoff history since his 2010 Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers +1600 at PointsBet

While the Chargers do not look as solid as Buffalo or Tampa Bay, the betting odds established by sportsbooks at +1600 make them worth a close look. They have an exciting playmaker at quarterback, proven vets at wide receiver, and a great running back with elite pass-catching abilities.

On defense, they added Khalil Mack who, along with Joey Bosa’s sack artistry, will help the Chargers be top-10 in pass defense again. But their head coach is notorious for making bad decisions and their run defense will hurt them.

San Francisco 49ers +1600 at Unibet

San Francisco is easy to dismiss. It distinguishes itself from the other top candidates through its lack of a proven quarterback. Trey Lance is slated to start, and there are some reasons to think that he may be a total bust.

Even if the 49er defense finishes top-five, even granted the presence of two top-level playmakers in do-everything guy Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, the quarterback is arguably the most important position, and they lack a solid, reliable guy to lead them.

Denver Broncos +1700 at BetRivers

Denver’s odds are as low as they are largely due to the acquisition of Russell Wilson. So, what do we think of him? Last year, he ranked fifth in passer rating. He is obviously a good quarterback, but he has a worrisome history of declining after September.

Plus, he had way better wide receivers in Seattle than he will have in Denver. He’ll also have to gain comfort in a new offense. Moreover, there is no good reason to invest in a team that has a decent chance of finishing last in the AFC West division.

Dallas Cowboys +2000 at Bet365

Give credit to Dallas for strongly improving on defense last year largely thanks to two awesome draft selections, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. But losses on both sides of the ball — the most important one possibly being Amari Cooper — make this team worse than the one last year that failed to win a playoff game.

Cincinnati Bengals +2200 at SugarHouse

On paper, it must be hard to fathom why the Bengals’ odds aren’t lower. But Super Bowl runners-up have a terrible tendency to struggle in the following year. Only three teams have won the Super Bowl after losing it in the previous year. History must force us to avoid investing in the Bengals.

Teams with a Fighting Chance to Win the 2023 Super Bowl

Indianapolis Colts +2500 at BetMGM

Yannick Ngakoue, who had 10 sacks last year, and two-time All-Pro selection Stephon Gilmore inject star talent into an already good defense. With one of the top rush attacks and a veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan, Indianapolis will be constantly competitive.

Cleveland Browns +3000 at BetMGM

Last year, Cleveland had top-level running backs and a top-three total defense. The Browns added an elite wide receiver in Amari Cooper and, most importantly, acquired a good quarterback in three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. If Watson plays, the Browns are a really attractive choice.

Philadelphia Eagles +3000 at SugarHouse

While there are more attractively priced dark horses, Philadelphia belongs in the conversation. Betting on the Eagles is a bet on Jalen Hurts to take another step forward in completion percentage and generally in accuracy.

He certainly has enough support with physical freak AJ Brown at wide receiver. The defense will improve with the addition of badly needed help in the pass rush in the form of Haason Reddick, who has 23.5 sacks in his past two seasons.

Tennessee Titans +3500 at BetRivers

Tennessee arguably has the NFL’s best running back and a defense that, despite its injury problems, ranked 11th and was nearly good enough to beat Cincinnati. With an excellent head coach, Tennessee has sufficiently good personnel to make a run if it finds a reliable leader at quarterback in Ryan Tannehill or rookie Malik Willis.

Las Vegas Raiders +4000 at BetMGM

Las Vegas’ defense should break into the top 10 this year with two-time All-Pro selection Chandler Jones complementing fellow sack artist Maxx Crosby.

With Davante Adams complementing fellow pass-catching star Darren Waller, Vegas has the star power on both sides of the ball to take what was already a playoff team and turn it into a championship contender.

New England Patriots +4000 at Unibet

New England’s defense already makes it highly competitive. Ranked seventh last year, it added desperately needed speed during the offseason. The offense will improve with the addition of a reliable number-one receiver in DeVante Parker.

Miami Dolphins +4000 at BetRivers

Despite being known as a check-down artist, Tua Tagovailoa can throw deep. He led the NFL in deep ball completion percentage last year. He struggled when Jaylen Waddle was hurt, but Waddle is back, plus Miami added Tyreek Hill. Miami’s pass attack and pass defense make it underrated at +4000.

Minnesota Vikings +5000 at PointsBet

Minnesota has powerful offensive talent with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson. Its defense has been woeful, though. However, a healthier Danielle Hunter and positive additions on all three levels of the defense will help.

New Orleans Saints +5000 at PointsBet

New Orleans was 5-2 with Jameis Winston, and he didn’t even have Michael Thomas in those games. With five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara and really attractive additions at wide receiver in Jarvis Landry and first-rounder Chris Olave, the Saints have a potent offense.

Their defense was sixth last year and should be top-five this year with the addition of four-time All-Pro selection Tyrann Mathieu supporting a secondary that is already strong with lockdown corner Marshon Lattimore.

The defensive line will get even better with Marcus Davenport back complementing fellow sack artist Cam Jordan. The Saints are the most attractive dark horse.

Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 at PointsBet

Investing in Pittsburgh is an investment in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. At the very least, he won’t be the weak and washed-up quarterback that Ben Roethlisberger was.

Otherwise, this team looks at least playoff-caliber. Most notably, it has top-level weapons throughout its defense, which gets a boost from former Jaguars leader Myles Jack.

Who are the 12 Longshots to Win the 2023 Super Bowl?

The 12 least-favored teams to win the Super Bowl are:

Houston

Atlanta

Carolina

Chicago

Jacksonville

Seattle

Detroit

Giants

Jets

Washington

Pittsburgh

New Orleans

In addition to New Orleans and Pittsburgh, Carolina’s odds seem surprising because of its quality at the skill positions and its high-ranking defense. But the Panthers are still lacking at quarterback.

The other teams are simply awful in the talent department. Most notably, they all have lackluster if not bad, or highly unproven, quarterbacks.

Conclusion

This season’s Super Bowl futures odds are unlike most seasons as even the highly favored teams offer a decent return on investment. Dark horse contenders offer even more bang for the buck and set up valuable hedging opportunities.

Best of luck this season!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

If you’d like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!