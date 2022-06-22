421 pass yards (SEC Championship Game record)



40 rush yards



4 total TD



Bryce Young put on a SHOW. pic.twitter.com/kNmmNZCdE4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021 1 / 7

Young suffered a rough ending to the first of what will be exactly two seasons as Bama’s starting quarterback. After lighting up Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Dawgs limited him in the Playoff National Championship. That leaves Young one more chance to lead the Crimson Tide to a national title before he rolls on to his fate as a first-round NFL draft pick.

Despite the devastating loss to Georgia, Young is still a premier player. He’s the defending Heisman winner and the man behind center for the top program in the sport. A thread to follow—though one Young will probably unwind just fine—is that he and Bama’s wideouts looked lost in the title game after injuries knocked out starters Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Williams is in the NFL now. Metchie is back for his own (probable) final year at Alabama and should be great. Have the Tide stocked the rest of the receiver room well enough to help Young?

The answer is yes, but it’s a summer rite of passage to convince yourself that there’s a deficiency in Nick Saban’s machine. Maybe his backup left guard is highly overrated.

