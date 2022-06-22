What a run by Deuce Vaughn!



(🎥@CFBONFOX)

The 5’6” and 170-ish-pound Vaughn was one of college football’s most enjoyable players to watch last year, but he’s relatively unheralded because of Kansas State’s national anonymity. (For example, it took a while to find a licensed video highlight to place above his name in this article.) Few Power 5 teams get less media attention, and that didn’t change even as K-State had a solid eight-win season in 2021.

During that time, Vaughn put up numbers, and he did so with style. He ran for 1,400 yards at a six-yard average and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground to go with 468 more yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. He was consistently productive, totaling between 99 and 162 yards in 10 of the Wildcats’ 13 games, always with respectable per-carry rates. I would expect the Deuce to be loose from September through December, and Kansas State should be one of the better teams in a Big 12 that looks wide open at the top.

