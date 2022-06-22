Jacob Cowing had the 3rd highest PFF Grade among FBS WRs in 2021 (90.3)...@ArizonaFBall is getting a STAR ⭐️pic.twitter.com/rnFQnU4aBW — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 14, 2022 3 / 7

Another small-statured star for a team called the Wildcats, Cowing (5’11”) is one of the fastest players in the country and one of the most productive, too. He had 1,354 yards for a surprisingly solid UTEP team last year and will play next at Arizona, where he transferred after the end of the season.

The Wildcats are coming off a dreadful 1–11 campaign during which neither their offense nor defense could do much of anything right. But they’ve recruited well in both the transfer and prep ranks, and if they can weather a brutal schedule that includes FCS national champ North Dakota State, the SEC’s Mississippi State, and the defensively strong San Diego State, they might be onto something. Cowing will be a key part of whatever success UA has in the 2022 college football season.

