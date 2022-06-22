.@USC_FB OL Andrew Vorhees (@Andrew_Vorhees) is an experienced P5 prospect with proven T/G versatility and those guys usually play at the next level. Four-year starter can torque people and recover. One of top OL out west this year.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️#BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/Tufj3FtGtF — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 10, 2021 4 / 7

There are two theories on how USC’s 2022 season will go. One is that the Trojans, in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year, will use their new skill position talent (led by transfer QB Caleb Williams, RB Travis Dye, and WR Jordan Addison) to mount a massive turnaround and win the Pac-12 South a year after not making a bowl game. The other theory is that USC’s stars won’t have a chance to shine because the Trojans will have too many holes on their offensive and defensive lines to win the trench battles that tend to decide games.

Enter Vorhees, a sixth-year senior and a bright spot even during USC’s difficult 2021 season. If USC’s offensive line is going to be sufficient to give Williams and company time to move the ball, Vorhees will be a key part of the foundation. In that sense, he’s one of the most important players in the country, and he’ll have a chance to shape Riley’s first year in Los Angeles.

