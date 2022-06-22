Pitt’s Calijah Kancey (#8) is a little ball of fury on the interior defensive line. Beats the RG with a lightning quick club-swim before going through the TE and drawing a hold on his way to a sack. Undersized but a top IDL to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/FiA56Se41n — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) June 14, 2022 5 / 7

An undersized Pitt defensive tackle who overpowers much larger offensive linemen and has endless stamina, Kancey has reminded Pitt fans of one of his predecessors at his position: the legendary Aaron Donald, who now plays for the Rams. Kancey doesn’t need to become the best football player in the world, though, to keep helping the Panthers.

A first-team all-ACC player for 2021’s conference championship team, Kancey is back for what might be his last season before making the leap to the NFL. He’s a key reason why Pitt could remain near the top of the conference even if another program in the Coastal division (looking at you, Miami) has a strong showing.

