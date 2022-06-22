An undersized Pitt defensive tackle who overpowers much larger offensive linemen and has endless stamina, Kancey has reminded Pitt fans of one of his predecessors at his position: the legendary Aaron Donald, who now plays for the Rams. Kancey doesn’t need to become the best football player in the world, though, to keep helping the Panthers.
A first-team all-ACC player for 2021’s conference championship team, Kancey is back for what might be his last season before making the leap to the NFL. He’s a key reason why Pitt could remain near the top of the conference even if another program in the Coastal division (looking at you, Miami) has a strong showing.
