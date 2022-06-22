Ringo is just a rising sophomore, but the biggest moment of his college career has already happened. He was the man who intercepted Bryce Young with a minute left in the national title game and ran it back 79 yards to seal the Bulldogs’ first championship since 1980. You can’t really go up from that.

Even so, Ringo will only get more important to the Dawgs, who lost almost an entire All-America team’s worth of talent to the NFL Draft after last season. Ringo is now one of Georgia’s most experienced stars on the defensive side of the ball. His coverage abilities will have a major influence on whether the UGA defense takes a step backward in 2022 or can somehow get close to replicating the world-beating results it produced in 2021. I like his chances.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!