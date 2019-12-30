The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“Battle for the Bay” by Ashtyn Douglas-Rosa (September, 2017) Click Here to Read

When the Lunada Bay Boys were named in multiple lawsuits in 2016, it was no surprise that outlets beyond the normal surf media sphere took notice. After all, a bunch of grown men in one of the most affluent areas of Southern California throwing rocks and calling people names for surfing their wave was bound to set LA Times and Newsweek comment sections ablaze. But for longtime surfers following the story, it was about more than entitled rich dudes behaving childishly, it was about the future of localism itself. In her excellent piece about the implications of the Bay Boys legal problems, Ashtyn Douglas-Rosa tells the strange story of the downfall of one of California’s most notorious groups of local surfers, and what it could mean for the practice of localism as a whole.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!