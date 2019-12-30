The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“Being Mark Occhilupo” by Sean Doherty (August, 2015) Click Here to Read

Mark Occhilupo has lived many lives: Australian competitive prodigy, World Tour standout, drug-addled cautionary tale, fried-chicken-and-daytime-TV devotee, surfing world champion and probably a dozen others. Occy’s life story is one that swings from cartoonish comedy to black holes of despair and back again, and it’s unequivocally the greatest comeback story in the history of surfing. In this piece, easily my favorite SURFER feature of the decade, Sean Doherty perfectly captures the strange charisma of Mark Occhilupo and paints a picture of a life truly unlike any other in surfing or otherwise.

