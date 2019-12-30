The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“Culture of Cool” by Lewis Samuels (May, 2012) Click Here to Read

In the evolutionary timeline of the term “hipster,” the year 2012 probably falls somewhere between the wearing-a-beanie-regardless-of-temperature and waxed-mustache-with-suspenders phases. This is when Lewis Samuels penned his sharply hilarious, self-deprecating critique of surfy hipsterdom, epitomized then by things like beards, retro surfboards and a fixation on personal brand. This was in the early days of social media, Instagram was only 2 years old, and everyone hadn’t yet fully embraced the commodification of their digital selves. Samuels’ piece was funny when it was written, but it’s funny now for different reasons—the types of behaviors that used to signify “hipsters” are now so widespread that they don’t signify much of anything except that you’re alive in 2019. I guess that’s why no one uses the word “hipster” anymore.

