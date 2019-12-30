The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“Death and Glory” by Matt Warshaw (February, 2011) Click Here to Read

“Surfing’s greatest rivalry comes to an end,” read the subhead of this beautifully-written piece, in which Encyclopedia of Surfing author Matt Warshaw put the decade-long Andy/Kelly clash into context. This was written just 3 weeks after Irons’ passing and many months before his toxicology report would be released. But Warshaw didn’t dwell too much on the surreal drama surrounding Andy’s death, instead looking at the entire scope of his rivalry with Kelly, from white wetsuits to shotgun claims to Andy saying that his “whole driving force right now is to just take [Slater’s] pretty picture and just crush it.” It would be a long time before anyone could really make sense of Andy’s tragic death, but it was as clear in early 2011 as it is today that the fire of the Andy/Kelly rivalry burned brighter than any other in surfing history.

