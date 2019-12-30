The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“Faces of Andy” by Sean Doherty (August, 2016) Click Here to Read

Depending on who you ask, Andy Irons was a ruthless competitor, a friend who would give you the shirt off his back, a rockstar who wanted a rockstar ending, an expectant father ready to start a new chapter, or all of the above. Five years after Andy Irons’ passing, Sean Doherty tried to parse the man from his myth, examining the 2-year stretch before his tragic death that saw him rekindling his love for surfing, trying to mount a competitive comeback and eventually falling into old habits with tragic results. Doherty paints a bittersweet portrait of a surfing icon who was much more vulnerable, much more human, than his legend would have you believe.

