The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

"Faces of Andy" by Sean Doherty (August, 2016)
Depending on who you ask, Andy Irons was a ruthless competitor, a friend who would give you the shirt off his back, a rockstar who wanted a rockstar ending, an expectant father ready to start a new chapter, or all of the above. Five years after Andy Irons’ passing, Sean Doherty tried to parse the man from his myth, examining the 2-year stretch before his tragic death that saw him rekindling his love for surfing, trying to mount a competitive comeback and eventually falling into old habits with tragic results. Doherty paints a bittersweet portrait of a surfing icon who was much more vulnerable, much more human, than his legend would have you believe.
