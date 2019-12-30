The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“God From The Machine” by Sean Doherty (February, 2018) Click Here to Read

It’s going to be a long time before we fully understand the impact that wave pools will have on surfing, professional or otherwise, but on the eve of their official World Tour debut, artificial waves seemed poised to change just about everything. The WSL had just undergone a change of leadership, they had acquired Slater’s wave pool tech and the word around the campfire was that surfing’s Olympic debut would go down in a wave pool. Nearly 2 years later, it’s become clear that artificial waves won’t figure into the Olympics, and they haven’t turned the world of competitive surfing on its head—not yet, anyway. But it’s still early days for this technology, and re-reading Sean Doherty’s piece is a highly-entertaining trip back to a time before we were all so cynical about wave pools, back when the freshwater was percolating with potential. It still is, of course.

