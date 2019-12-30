The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“How Pro Surfing Was Sold” by Sean Doherty (July, 2013) Click Here to Read

Before the World Surf League, there was the Association of Surfing Professionals, and compared to the oh-so-sleek look and feel of elite competitive surfing today, the ASP was a bit of a wild west of branding, messaging and commentary. But all that changed when something called ZoSea Media Holdings, Inc., backed by a mysterious Floridian billionaire, made a bid for the whole of professional competitive surfing. With the help of a former NFL executive, their plan was to turn surfing in an honest-to-god mainstream sport, something that even non-surfers would tune in to watch. In a rare look behind the curtain of pro surfing’s governing body, Sean Doherty told the story of one of the most pivotal periods in modern pro surfing history.

