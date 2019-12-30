The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“In The Cradle of Storms” by Ben Weiland (April, 2014) Click Here to Read

Over the last decade, perhaps because all the good warm-water waves are already so damn crowded, groups of surfers and photographers embarked on a kind of space race-esque mission to find better surf in more punishing, extreme latitudes. Enter Chris Burkard and Ben Weiland. Burkard was already an established surf and adventure photographer in 2014 with quite a bit of coldwater exploration under his belt, and Weiland was a blogger an up-and-coming filmmaker with an obsessive approach to searching for frigid waves. Together they reached the zenith of coldwater surf hunting on their trip to Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, right smack dab in the middle of where the North Pacific’s most ferocious storms are generated. Surfing in extreme climates had already lost its novelty in 2014, but this was something different—meals of seal meat, snow-topped volcanoes and a right-hand barrel that rivaled Backdoor Pipe. If that’s not surf adventure at its best, I’m not sure what is.

